Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowTuesday, March 21, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, yours is an interesting sky, a good circumstance especially in the sentimental sphere: with these stars it is impossible not to obtain advantages and improvements. Singles, however, are better off not targeting difficult people just for the sake of a challenge. The search for new strategies is also favored, with reconfirmations on the way after a difficult period.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 21 March 2023), you are still grappling with a few too many outings, which for some months has been a cause of discomfort in some couples who are facing expenses regarding the house or other projects. Be careful not to dedicate yourself too much to work, you need to recover energy.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, some moments of discomfort are possible, the dissonant Moon can cause tiredness, nervousness or stress due to the memory of an unpleasant event that took place in the middle of last week. You have a great desire to rebel against convention and only do the things you believe in; you feel active, dynamic and enterprising, yet you are a little dissatisfied…

CANCER

Dear Cancer, Saturn has begun a valid transit in this sign and will soon be joined by Jupiter. The concentration of these two planets will make the sky less foggy as regards feelings and will give impetus to couples who have resisted tensions. Finally, the day of March 26, with the Moon, Mars and Saturn in excellent aspect, could surprise you in a positive way!

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 21 March 2023), a somewhat strange day awaits you. Last week was marked by work complications but over the next few hours you will suddenly find serenity. The alternative would be to get caught up in nervousness which becomes a non-alternative.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you always need mental stimulation. You must look to the future with confidence and soon, at least as far as the workplace is concerned, you will get the desired results.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, MARCH 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Aries: excellent day for feelings. With these stars it is impossible not to get advantages and improvements.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK