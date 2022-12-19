Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowTuesday 20 December 2022, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, the week starts on the right foot when it comes to feelings. Surprises and new encounters in the next few days. The work will give you some problems, but slowly everything is fixed. As they say, tomorrow is another day.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 20 December 2022), a subdued morning but already in the afternoon things will go much better. There is something wrong in your relationship with your superiors, perhaps you feel undervalued and appreciated and this makes you suffer.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a few skirmishes with a person close to you could ruin your day, especially in the morning. At work, in the meantime, stay focused. Everything gets fixed sooner or later. More then than before but have faith and still have a little patience.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, your heart is boiling with love and affection. Perhaps a friendship that could unexpectedly become love. Who would have thought? Colleagues at work are not collaborating as you would like: don’t take it too much and go straight on your way.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 20 December 2022), lately you haven’t been able to see that thin, but necessary, border between love and friendship. You may in fact have fallen in love with a historical friend or friend. Business proceeds slowly but certain operations require months of patience.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, love is booming, like it hasn’t happened to you for a long time, make the most of this favorable moon. At work, on the other hand, you need to be more calm and reflective. Sometimes you tend to act on impulse and it’s not good, you can make serious mistakes.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 20, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Cancer: a long-standing friendship could unexpectedly turn into love.

