Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Tuesday 10 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Tuesday 10 October 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, this Tuesday with opposite Venus brings some disturbances in the couple so show all your patience. There could be difficult moments at work, perhaps it would be better to start looking elsewhere.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 10 October 2023), there is something that isn’t working in love. At work, however, it would be better to face problems with courage and firmness. You will see that soon everything will be fine. Roll up your sleeves.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love avoid arguing too much with your partner and at work with this beautiful moon you can do something more. You will see that everything will soon be fine, but you must be more aware of your means and opportunities.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, if you have been in a relationship for a long time you may have to face some small arguments. At work? There is a lot of tiredness. You will be able to remove a few pebbles from your shoe like you haven’t done in a long time.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 10 October 2023), a lot of patience and attention to words is needed in a couple. At work, be very careful with your terms and attitudes towards colleagues.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the moon is on your side so excellent news on the love front. At work, the relationship with colleagues is very positive and will allow you to achieve something more. You have the trust of those around you and feel that nothing can stop you.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: the moon is on your side so excellent news on the love front. Relationships with colleagues are also good.

TOMORROW’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK