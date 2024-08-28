Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Thursday 29 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowThursday, August 29, 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you seem stronger, able to handle even complicated relationships. At work, carefully evaluate investments because in recent years you have had to face several problems! Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday, August 29, 2024), in love you now want to get back in the game, if you are engaged you demand more guarantees and certainties. At work, there are legal and financial issues to deal with! You will see that everything will soon be resolved.

Dear Gemini, if there is someone waiting for your answer, don’t waste time: come forward. At work, something positive is coming with the Moon on your side and Venus in good aspect! Roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything will be fine.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love you are often intolerant and argumentative, you should find your usual serenity. At work there will be important transformations, now you are laying the foundations to start again, so you will not be caught unprepared!

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday, August 29, 2024), the Moon is on your side and this is an interesting day in love. At work, a new collaboration could arise and someone could even resolve relationship problems. Don’t be offended if something doesn’t go according to plan.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love today you are a little nervous. At work, try to stay away from complications and not give in to provocations. Lately you have had to face several expenses, perhaps too many, but soon the economic situation will also improve!

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 29, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Leo: come back to roar. With these stars you will be able to get great satisfaction.

