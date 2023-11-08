Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 9 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Thursday 9 November 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you have to try to understand what you really want and at work you could receive great help from a colleague. Roll up your sleeves. You will see that soon everything will be fine. There are excellent opportunities for success in every field.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 9 November 2023), be careful in love if you throw everything away for a feeling you are not yet sure of. There is something that isn’t working at work, especially in terms of finances. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, don’t put all your stress on your partner because unnecessary arguments could arise. Stay calm and don’t get angry if something doesn’t go the way you want. Roll up your sleeves. At work, pay attention to some precarious balances.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love you may be quite nervous but try to find some serenity. At work there are some delays but nothing too serious. Perhaps payments that are yet to arrive, or deadlines that need to be paid as soon as possible.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 9 November 2023), there may be some problems to face in love but things will get better by mid-month. At work, there are some smart people in sight. Maybe you’ll get a pay raise, like you deserve.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, things aren’t going very well in love, which makes you thoughtful. At work, however, the situation is better and you may receive a positive response to a request. Not everything is going well, but there is worse. Roll up your sleeves.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, NOVEMBER 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Aries: unexpected help will make you change your perspective on things.

TOMORROW’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK