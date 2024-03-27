Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 28 March 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Thursday March 28, 2024, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, the moon enters your sign at the end of the month together with many other planets that will turn your life around. At work the situation is improving as well as on the love front where interesting news will arrive.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 28 March 2024), it is the perfect day to open your heart to your loved one. The active planets return to work and bring satisfaction and new projects.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this morning will be better than the afternoon but expect great things from April which starts with the sun in your favor. At work the situation is not exactly the best but it will always get better. Have faith and a little patience.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, love is going swimmingly with the moon and Jupiter on your side. A brilliant idea arrives at work that will help you solve a big problem even if some agreements will need to be revised. Not everything is going according to plan, but everything will work out soon.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 28 March 2024), the moon becomes favorable again in the afternoon so take advantage of it to make new romantic encounters. There is a new project to launch at work. You have a great need for change.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, pay attention to this day because the morning will be heavy with matters of the heart. As far as work is concerned, the stars are excellent, just pay attention to investments. You risk doing something wrong and then paying the consequences. In short, watch out.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, MARCH 28, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Leo: you can carry on new projects.

