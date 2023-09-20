Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 21 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Thursday 21 September 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, good news is coming in the workplace: someone could receive an interesting proposal and have the opportunity to fix things. In love, try to communicate more openly with your partner and ask him/her to do the same with you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 21 September 2023), a favorable day awaits you, in particular for taking care of yourself. Focus on health and well-being (physical and mental). You then head towards an important weekend for love stories and relationships with others, dedicate time to your loved ones, strengthening family ties.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the time has come to give vent to your creativity! Those who work in the artistic sector or in a creative field will be favored by the stars and will have great chances of giving birth to a good idea. In love, try to communicate in the most open and sincere way possible with your partner.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you are focused on finances, making ends meet and understanding how to limit expenses (or increase income). Possible proposals coming soon. There are also possible challenges to face in love, nervousness alarm: try to stay calm and find peaceful solutions.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 21 September 2023), during this week you have often ended up at the center of attention. Take advantage of this opportunity to show (once again) how much you are worth and bring closer the great scenarios that await you… But be careful: you must not forget love. Focus on romantic gestures and special attention towards the people you love.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you could run into unforeseen or annoying situations, nothing insurmountable but still episodes that risk making you nervous: the secret is to stay calm and leverage your ability to adapt, with these two characteristics you will put everything behind you without losing too much time.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Gemini: the time has come to give vent to your creativity.

