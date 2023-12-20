Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 21 December 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Thursday 21 December 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo:

ARIES

Dear Aries, your emotional life which over the last few weeks has been shaken by various events, you are now able to experience an important period, a turning point in one direction or another. Work? The great influence of fast planets can be exploited.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 21 December 2023), a love has been born or is being born in these hours. New encounters and stories that have just begun are under the protection of a good sky. Work also went well over the next few hours.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, there is something wrong in this sky, the important thing is not to let yourself be overcome by anxiety. As regards work, at this moment it will be appropriate to find the right people to implement a change project.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, over the next few days let go of negative feelings: any imposing action directed towards another person (even just and possibly motivated) could create negative energy.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 21 December 2023), you are people who are too proud to admit the fact that you don't feel loved as you would like. As far as work is concerned, even if you have to face a fairly tiring and complicated period in collaborative relationships.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, this time of year will prove intriguing and exciting, there is no reason to be anxious and agitated, especially if your heart is alone with the weather. Work chapter: you are able to conclude important agreements.

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: a love has been born or is being born in these hours.

