Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday November 17, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowThursday November 17, 2022, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love don’t waste time chasing those who don’t deserve you. It’s time to put a full stop and/or turn the page. As far as work is concerned, tiredness will make itself felt but your commitment will be rewarded very soon.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 17 November 2022), banish bad thoughts and do not hesitate to make new acquaintances. As far as work is concerned, there is a bit of immobility, you have to overcome a stalemate.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, troubled day for feelings, be careful with words. As far as work is concerned, don’t face things head-on but seek mediation.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love during tomorrow – November 17, 2022 – don’t rock the boat too much. Keep a low profile. When it comes to work, define the terms of an agreement carefully and precisely.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 17 November 2022), the stories that arise in the final part of the month are beautiful. Hold on for a while longer. As far as work is concerned, interesting news is on the way.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, your heaven invites prudence. If there have been misunderstandings with your partner, seek the path of dialogue. Possible delays at work.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, NOVEMBER 17, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: don’t hesitate to make new acquaintances. Not great news from work, but it can be improved.

