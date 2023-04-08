Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday, April 9, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday 9 April 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are full of things you want to do and plans for this Easter weekend. However, in the coming days you will be very busy, so during these hours it would be better to rest and recover your energy. Relax.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 9 April 2023), your desire for love will be strong this Easter weekend. By following the path indicated by the stars, you will be able to resolve any problems with your partner. Keep your antennae straight, you’ll soon meet the perfect partner.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in these hours you are particularly attentive to family matters. There are probably too many issues with a relative, insecurities, and disagreements weighing down on you, and you’ve decided to free your soul. They will be days of reconciliation.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, during this Easter weekend you will tend to be a little more outgoing than usual. This will help you make acquaintances, perhaps even important ones. You really need to relax and not think about the problems you have faced in the last few weeks.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 9 April 2023), you are masters of your destiny, both sentimental and professional. Make sure you pay proper attention to your loved ones that you have probably neglected a little lately…

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, over the next few hours you will have the opportunity to let your instincts run wild. You are always self-confident when facing problems, which lets others know that you are trying to hide your insecurities. Don’t stay closed at home, open yourself up to the world around you.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, APRIL 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: love is good, you will be able to resolve any problems with your partner.

