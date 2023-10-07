Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 8 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Sunday 8 October 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours you will be able to obtain better results than in the previous days and you will also be able to unblock some situations and receive some good news. Clarifications expected in love.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 8 October 2023), an important weekend for work since you may have some important news. Some problems may be overcome in the coming months so try not to be discouraged. Hold on.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, dedicate the weekend to love and friendships. As far as work is concerned, you have two important planets (Mars and Sun) on your side: they will help you overcome problems that may arise soon.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, weekend a little down, subdued. Try to be careful at work. There may also be conflicts on a sentimental level, but this is a temporary crisis. Try to stay calm.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 8 October 2023), a slightly subdued weekend in terms of feelings since you would like something more. However, try to remain calm.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are experiencing hours of recovery in which you can express yourself freely and find the answers you are looking for. Good day for singles since meetings are favored. Look around!

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 8 OCTOBER 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Gemini: you have two important planets (Mars and Sun) on your side: they will help you overcome any problems.

