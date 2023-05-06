Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 7 May 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday 7 May 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, these are very positive days you are experiencing. Many of you feel that real spring has arrived, the one that awakens passions and during which it is possible to achieve small and great successes both in love and in the workplace.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 7 May 2023), you are returning from a Saturday that is not exactly easy for you, in particular as regards the physical and mental point of view. You have spent so much energy in recent days, the advice is to remain calm and catch your breath even in the next few hours.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, have you managed to correct any mistakes you made in the past few days? If you have had some discussions with people you love, use this day to strengthen the relationship.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the next few days will be very important especially in two areas of your life. As far as work is concerned, you may receive important offers. In love, the confirmations you’ve been waiting for will come. A long time.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 7 May 2023), the next few will be truly important and effective days during which you can solve some dilemmas in love. If you have any doubts about your partner, it is time to resolve them. If you are single, you might make some interesting new acquaintances. Get busy.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, if you look back, you will realize for yourself that things have changed a lot. As far as work is concerned, the answers did not arrive, but now you are in the game and slowly things are going in the right direction.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, MAY 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Leo: the next few days will be truly important and effective.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK