Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 7 January 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Sunday 7 January 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are experiencing a weekend in line with the week. A month and a year of reflection opens up, sentimentally speaking, for those who don't have a story. Avoid thinking about the past any longer.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 7 January 2024), you have experienced fantastic days. Singles are surrounded by a beautiful atmosphere, while those who love each other can start making wedding plans starting this month.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, those that are coming will be the last days with Venus in the sign. Take advantage of it with confidence. You can think about carrying forward a project such as marriage, cohabitation or having a child.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, new acquaintances will prove important for singles. A story born during this period can turn into something really important and special for many of you.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 7 January 2024), better days are coming for singles than the previous ones. Couples, on the other hand, if they have good foundations, can overcome arguments with tranquility and relaxation. Calm!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, a fantastic week of January is coming for singles who are finally ready to catch up, while some couples have already been struggling with useless competition for a while.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 7, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Aries: you are having a weekend in line with the week!

TOMORROW'S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK