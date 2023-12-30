Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 31 December 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Sunday 31 December 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, if you are looking for news in love, this last day of the year will bring it to you. As for work, there are new projects in sight. They await you in 2024. Get ready. You will be among the favorite signs. You will see that things will go right in every field.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 31 December 2023), “better few but good”, this is your point of view for the New Year you are about to face. As for work, if independent, it must be developed in the coming months, but pay maximum attention to your wallet.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, be careful in love, plan New Year's Eve well or you may not spend it as you would like… As for work, close the year with a pause for reflection. Think deeply about what has been done and what there will be to do in the coming months. There will be excellent opportunities in every field.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, a discreet sentimental end-of-year party awaits you, but try to be yourself and do what you feel without forcing yourself. Why appear to be something you are not? 2024 could bring news in the workplace with bonuses and advancements within the next 4 months.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 31 December 2023), the year ends with a favorable Moon. As far as work is concerned, Jupiter is favorable from next year, but think carefully about whether to continue projects undertaken recently.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Moon opposite in love, avoid controversies with partners and friends. Bite your tongue… If you have to work, it will be tiring, you won't be very concentrated. Better to unplug a bit. Relax.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 31, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: your motto for this New Year will be “better few but good”. Good news from love and work.

