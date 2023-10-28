Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 29 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Sunday 29 October 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love the right time has come to experience feelings fully and start changes. On a work level, we need to step up and start laying the foundations for the future.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 29 October 2023), there is a need to clarify things in love but you are not the problem. You may be dealing with someone who doesn’t really know what they’re doing. As for work, the next few months will be important.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, be careful with love because there is a bit of tiredness in the air and even small arguments could turn into something bigger. At work the day isn’t exactly the best.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, Venus will return to your sign in the next few weeks and this is excellent news for you. If you have a long-lasting relationship, you will find comfort in your partner even if you are tired at work.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 29 October 2023), the time has come to clarify how things stand in love and make a choice between two people. On the work front, it is the right time to invest.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love the advice is to be cautious and prudent, especially in words. From a professional point of view there is still a lot to do but important changes are expected.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 29, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Cancer: in the next few weeks Venus will return to the sign and bring with it good news and opportunities. Especially in love.

