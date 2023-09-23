Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 24 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Sunday 24 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo:

ARIES

Dear Aries, all the stress and tiredness accumulated over the week will be felt over the next few hours. Stay calm and don’t blame those who have nothing to do with it. You need to relax: take advantage of the weekend.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 24 September 2023), you are a little agitated and under stress due to too many financial difficulties… This actually also applies to love. Business and work are good.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, excellent stars in this weekend at the end of September, especially with regards to love, but also to friendships and interpersonal relationships. As far as work is concerned, you need to find serenity again. The stars see you as absolutely favored in all areas.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, possible tensions within the couple for those in a stable relationship. The arguments could be due to the fact that you have to work on the weekend, while your partner has other projects and plans.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 24 September 2023), a positive weekend for love: those who already live a long and consolidated history can take advantage of it to take a big step forward. Those who are single can have important meetings. You have to get out of the house and get busy.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, positive weekend for your sign: your fear is perhaps that of not being able to materialize your projects, but if you don’t put the right effort into it it will be impossible for things to change…

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: positive weekend but you have to put in the effort.

