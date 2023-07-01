Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday July 2, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday July 2, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, pay close attention to jealousy can be a double-edged sword. This weekend could be a real test for you and your partner.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 2 July 2023), what you are experiencing are days of full recovery for those who want to forget what happened between Thursday and Friday.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this weekend invites you to do the bare minimum which, in any case, is a lot since you never sit still. The advice is to try to recover some physical and mental energy.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, second thoughts are truly the order of the day for you. On the other hand, yours is a sign governed by the Moon which in astrology also represents mutability.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 2 July 2023), it depends on your age and circumstances: for many of you the time has come to take a great satisfaction, to remove some annoying pebble from your shoe has been gripping for some time.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during this weekend in early July you will experience some interesting hours, useful for getting back into the game from a working point of view. But not only. Important time to talk about important issues affecting your near future.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JULY 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: you will experience some interesting hours, useful for getting back into the game from a working point of view.

