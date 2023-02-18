Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday February 19, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Sunday February 19, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you have the opposite moon so beware of tiredness. At work you need to pay attention to finances especially if you have had difficulties recently. You risk making minor mistakes.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 19 February 2023), the desire to fall in love returns this weekend. At work you have to be careful because mercury is dissonant. Wait until March 10 before you act. Only in that period will the stars be really good.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, beautiful this weekend for the love that can take flight. At work, think carefully about what you want to do in the future because this is the time to make choices. You can no longer postpone them. Try to roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything is fine.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love it would be better to be careful this weekend, you could use the wrong word with your partner and cause damage. There are changes at work. Be ready and don’t get anxious if something doesn’t go the way you want.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 19 February 2023), you could feel a little bit routine in your relationship these days. At work you have good ideas but to put them into practice you must first get rid of some weight.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, those who have had problems with their partner recently can finally make a great start. At work, think positive, news is coming. You can achieve great things in love, especially if you are looking for change or to find a soul mate.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Gemini: love can finally take flight.

