Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 17 December 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Sunday 17 December 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, some of you are looking for that much desired sentimental stability. Stay calm during this day which will be particularly nervous for you… Bite your tongue if necessary. Sometimes it's best to count to ten before opening your mouth.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 17 December 2023), you are in a phase of changes that will bring you anxiety and negative thoughts. Try to relax and live day by day. Try not to pour your anxiety and agitation into the sentimental field too. The partner doesn't deserve it.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, over the next few hours of this weekend, be very careful in your work environment, avoid verbal clashes with colleagues and your boss. Try to be more flexible and not take it too hard. Dedicate yourself more to love and the important people in your life. Stay with family.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the weekend you are experiencing will ultimately be interesting, especially Sunday, for relationships and emotions. In these days remember that there is a need for love in life.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 17 December 2023), there is the possibility of returning to loving as you once did. The Moon at the weekend can also bring some energy that has been missing recently. December hasn't been an easy month for relationships so far.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are coming from a day characterized by tiredness. You're a little tired. During this day, try to relax and regain both physical and mental strength. Take everything philosophically.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Leo: there is the possibility of returning to love as you once did. The Moon at the weekend can also bring some energy.

