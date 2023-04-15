Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday, April 16, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday, April 16, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, this is not the ideal day to live love in complete carelessness but over time you will be able to overcome the crises of the moment. At work, new projects that you hold dear begin. You will know how to carry them forward with enthusiasm, firmness and security.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 16 April 2023), you feel a little lost on the love front but try not to get caught up in too many anxieties for the future. At work there is a bit of chaos so it’s better to keep your feet on the ground and not overdo it.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a good period of recovery in love begins and a good recovery of strength too. May will be a good month from all points of view. Take advantage of it and you will see that everything is fixed, even sooner than expected. You just have to have a little patience.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love you feel particularly passionate and if you have been in a couple for a long time, a beautiful complicity in love will return. Everything will be easier at work, especially communicating with others. Good for changes.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 16 April 2023), in love there are a few things to clarify, so be careful. News is coming at work that could change your plans.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, start a better period for love, no more arguments and fights with your partner. At work you are a little listless but maybe it all depends on the fact that you don’t feel satisfied and valued.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, APRIL 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Aries: you can finally go back to living love carefree.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK