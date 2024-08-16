Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Saturday 17 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSaturday, August 17, 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, this week at the end of August started with great determination. A big hand is being given to you by the favorable position of Venus, an element of strength, which gives you hope, especially when it comes to love. Work chapter: a little more caution is needed. There are some pending situations to be clarified.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday, August 17, 2024), there is not much conviction about what you should or should not do. Try to free your mind. For a few days now, you have been a bit on tenterhooks, especially if there are financial issues to resolve.

Dear Gemini, you should focus on this day at the end of August, especially if there are difficulties within the couple that need to be resolved. In the next few hours the Moon in opposition could cause problems…. Already in the evening you will feel more tired, so try to resolve everything in the first part of today. Courage!

CANCER

Dear Cancer, many of you are experiencing particular emotions and this day will be interesting, also because it begins with a favorable Moon. There have been moments of tension recently and the mood has been a bit unstable.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday, August 17, 2024), during these hours you must try to distinguish sentimental issues from work-related ones. As for love, green light to new passions, especially if you are recovering from a separation. Since June, there are also those who have thought about getting married, living together.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, a busy autumn awaits you, now it would be better to give yourself a relaxing break, a well-deserved rest to recharge as best as possible. An interesting job also brings serenity, but you must also consider your physical limits. The Sun will enter your zodiac sign today and this will fuel the desire to do many things.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 17, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Aries: this week started with great determination. Love is going well. Be careful at work.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK