Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 30 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Saturday 30 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours, pay attention to your relationships with others, both in the family and at work. You are truly on a war footing, ready to argue with everyone and accept all provocations. Try to stay calm. Bite your tongue if necessary.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 30 September 2023), you will finally have two days of recovery after a not exactly positive week, not one to remember in short… You are experiencing a particular period in which you are also experiencing internal changes. Think more about yourself.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you too will have a positive weekend since you no longer have the Moon in opposition. Excellent news from love: make plans with your partner and try to spend more time together.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during this weekend you feel very tired and you will not be able to finish what is on your mind. However, relationships with others improve, so relax a bit. Remove your head from thoughts…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 30 September 2023), as far as work is concerned over the next few hours you will enjoy a positive day, especially if you are self-employed. In love, try to be as sincere as possible with the person you love but also be understanding.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, positive weekend regarding love thanks to the fact that the stars are in your favor. If you’re single, go new places and meet new people while. If you are a couple, start making plans with your partner.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: a positive weekend as far as love is concerned thanks to the fact that the stars are in your favor.

