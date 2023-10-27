Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 28 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Saturday, October 28, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, for you it will be a weekend in which you will be able to clarify many things. Be ready to face important people or commitments, even if you have recently held back. As for love, if there was a crisis, it can now be recovered.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 28 October 2023), this which starts now will be a weekend of great recovery for you. Use these days to close important work-related agreements. As for love, it will be necessary to have a little more courage.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, after a good week you may feel a slight decline over the next few hours. Some of you may wonder if you are making the right choices and may feel tired and nervous. Also postpone travel, which is too tiring. As for work, it increases your power.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, if there are people who interest you, you can hang out with them without any particular worries. Sunday will give less than other days. If you have arguments or problems in the family it is best to address them as soon as possible.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 28 October 2023), the stars are increasingly your friends and you are increasingly active and strong in your actions. This increase, however, will correspond to an increase in intolerance. Now you have the chance to get involved. Courage!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are always very understanding and there are those who take advantage of it a little too much… Now you have a clearer vision of your life. Over the weekend you can catch up on a sentimental level.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 28 OCTOBER 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Leo: the stars are increasingly your friends and you are increasingly active and strong in your actions.

TOMORROW’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK