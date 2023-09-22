Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 23 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Saturday 23 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love the stars push for dialogue and at work all those who work in a creative sector are favoured. You will be able to demonstrate what you are made of.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 23 September 2023), with a favorable moon, love can shine and give great emotions. At work, pay attention to new proposals. Soon everything will be fine.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, it is not an easy time for love but we must continue to move forward with patience. There is a bit of chaos at work but you have to try to find some tranquility. You will see that you will be able to get great satisfaction in every field. If something doesn’t go the way you want, don’t blame it.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, Venus is on your side so enjoy this beautiful day of love. You feel a little stressed at work and are waiting for new things.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 23 September 2023), in love the time has come to spend more time with the person who makes your heart beat. At work there may be some arguments with a boss or supervisor but you will come out on top. You will see that soon everything will be fine.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, this weekend brings good news in love, make the most of it. Maybe you will be able to find your soul mate, or make important plans in love with your partner, if you have one, such as marriage. At work, if you haven’t found your balance yet, don’t be discouraged.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Leo: spend as much time as possible with those who make you feel good. First of all, your partner or your family members. You need sincere affection by your side.

