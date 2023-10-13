Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 14 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Saturday, October 14, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love it is better not to throw yourself headlong into new relationships without fully understanding who you are in front of. There are still some problems at work, especially with colleagues.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 14 October 2023), this Saturday does not start with a sky-high mood and there may still be some love problems to resolve. At work everything is going well but it’s better not to overdo it.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, enjoy this day to the full because you will be full of energy. At work, the time has come to get back into the game without fear.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you are experiencing a delicate moment in love but don’t let yourself be overwhelmed by negative thoughts. At work there are many commitments and also discussions with others but try to start experiencing things with more positivity.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 14 October 2023), watch out for some misunderstandings between the couple, otherwise love is going swimmingly. At work, don’t worry about solving all the problems, things will sort themselves out over time.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, finally your love life is shining again and giving you strong emotions. At work, expect good news. Maybe you can evaluate new proposals or assignments, or request that long-awaited raise that you deserved. New projects will have the opportunity to take flight.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: give time to time, but prepare to take flight. Your love life is shining again and giving you strong emotions. The work is good too. What more do you want?

