Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday March 25, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSaturday March 25, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, during tomorrow’s day, Saturday 25 March 2023, the moon is a bit against love in love and requires greater reasonableness in behavior. At work, on the other hand, keep possible controversies at bay. You risk arguing with those around you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 25 March 2023), if you have to ask your partner something, postpone the discussion to early April. As far as work is concerned, you have to be a bit careful with finances.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you have the moon on your side so green light to emotions to share with your partner. Remember to surround yourself with positive people and get help from some financial expert at work.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love it would be better not to get too excited because the moon is opposite and does not help. At work there are important opportunities for a big change. You are tired of the usual routine and you can’t wait to launch yourself into great news.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 25 March 2023), in love it would be better to be cautious, even if a beautiful feeling could arise with someone from the ram or sagittarius. Don’t come forward at work now but wait a little longer.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love the energy continues to grow and for a few days now the sun has no longer been opposite. There may be some clashes with a colleague at work. Try to stay calm and don’t get upset if something doesn’t go the way you want.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, MARCH 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Leo: in love, it’s better to be cautious and not be angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK