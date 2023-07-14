Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday July 15, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Saturday July 15, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo:

ARIES

Dear Aries, very positive period in love, someone could make a good meeting and come across an interesting person. Let yourself be surprised (and maybe even carried away) by love, feelings must always be taken care of and the heart must never lack emotions of this type. Similar speech also at work: be open to new opportunities, promising proposals could arrive.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 15 July 2023), red alert in love, the risk of tension or discussions with your partner is very high: try to communicate openly with those around you to resolve any problems. As far as work is concerned, you may receive an interesting proposal or an opportunity for growth.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, love is at the center of everything: singles can make special encounters, couples, on the other hand, will be able to renew the dialogue and share their respective deepest feelings. Work? New professional challenges are coming that must be faced with courage and confidence in your abilities, at the moment you would be able to face practically anything so do not be afraid…

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are about to receive recognition for your efforts, keep giving your best for a few more days and you will be rewarded. The stars are on your side and will pave the way for you in this regard.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 15 July 2023), the stars are so important that it will be possible to win a love challenge or perhaps rediscover a feeling. These are ideal days for love, for relationships and for travel.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, anything that doesn’t work will be highlighted on Sunday. It could just be you to lift the lid and then raise the fuss. You want to see clearly in some situations both in love and at work.

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Leo: it will be possible to win a love challenge or perhaps rediscover a feeling.

