Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Monday 2 September 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrowMonday, September 2, 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, some of you during the next few hours of this beginning of September will feel confused and indecisive, even simple decisions to make will become difficult. Try to overcome this negative period also thanks to the help of relatives and friends, ask for advice on what to do.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, September 2, 2024), those who have not had the courage to change over the next few hours could suffer from a condition of stress… In love, there may be some important doubts. If your partner is distracted, you could react badly and show some doubts.

Dear Gemini, if you have to conclude negotiations, this is the right time to act. Some of you feel tired and discouraged by spending hours thinking about problems. Live life day by day and have more confidence in yourselves. Courage!

CANCER

Dear Cancer, right now you are feeling the opposition of Saturn… Maybe that’s why you feel tired and fatigued. In love you are recovering some lost ground, you feel more confident. This is the time to get back in the game with courage!

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, September 2, 2024), a friend or relative may need advice or your help in the next few hours. Behave, do your part!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, yours will be a week of ups and downs. Many ups and downs. Your mood swings could be kept under control by work and family commitments that will require a lot of concentration and dedication.

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Gemini: if you have to conclude negotiations, this is the right time to act.

