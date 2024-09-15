Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Monday 16 September 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Monday, September 16, 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo:

ARIES

Dear Aries, the week that is about to begin will be a promising one as far as work is concerned. Love? The sentimental sphere could still mark a reduction in romanticism, compensated however by a strong capacity for dialogue with the partner.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, September 16, 2024), a renewed determination will allow you to recover some situations left pending in recent times. Love is certainly more romantic than in the recent past, but the physical sphere will prevail, with a very strong desire for eroticism.

Dear Gemini, love is still romantic, very romantic, but the physical side of the relationship could be disappointing. As for work, it is time to take a step back from the demands made in recent times, showing off a greater ability to communicate with colleagues and employers.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, a somewhat boring week awaits you. As far as feelings are concerned, the period requires more attention, especially to the needs of your partner. Don’t worry: there will be sudden moments of passion.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, September 16, 2024), you are experiencing a useful period to recover after a few weeks of hard work. Love is very romantic and mental, while the more physical aspect of the relationship still requires some small training.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the week that is starting will be one of passion. Love? Over the next few hours you will enjoy moments of great intimacy, especially mental, with your partner. The more physical side of the relationship, however, could suffer from a reduction in the grit at your disposal.

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: the week that is starting will be one of passion. Enjoy the moment!

