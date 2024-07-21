Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Monday July 22, 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday, July 22, 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the week that begins tomorrow, July 22, you will feel the influence of favorable Mars while Venus will also soon enter your sign. As for love, the month of July was important but now you will experience a change thanks to a new encounter. Work Chapter: you are ready to do better. Courage!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, July 22, 2024), over the next few hours you will almost never have a moment to relax. As for love, you will soon experience a clear change and a complicated story could become more difficult than expected…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during this week of late July that is about to begin you will need above all understanding and affection: manage relationships with serenity. Work? You must try to get out of certain complications that have arisen.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, finally – in the next few hours – you will find the lost tranquility in love. Those who have ended a relationship will now feel much freer. Work chapter: you have many opponents but try to carry on with your beliefs anyway.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, July 22, 2024), you are experiencing a very important period especially regarding love and friendship. The month of August could be the month of the turning point for you thanks to a sky with many favorable stars! Courage! Get busy.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the month of August is fast approaching. Good news for you as it will reserve great passions and those who have been in a relationship for a long time will finally be able to set things straight. Work? Get busy developing a new project: this is the right time.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, JULY 22, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Cancer: you will find the peace you lost in love.

