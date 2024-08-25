Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Monday 26 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 26 August 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, starting tomorrow, Monday 26, you will start again with great courage by doing many things. Many more than you think. There are several things to clarify and review, both in the family and in love. Those who have experienced conflicts will inevitably have to try to repair. Courage! At work!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, August 26, 2024), the stars invite you to do the right things and relate to others in a calm and peaceful way. Over the next few hours, you will still be dealing with small economic and work-related discussions.

Dear Gemini, the week that begins in the next few hours will be one of relaxation and serene climate after some complicated and nervous days that have troubled you. Those who travel, move and have contacts with other cities can receive good confirmation.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, unstable days await you, marked by fatigue and a bit of nervousness: seek maximum understanding in your family. If something doesn’t work, don’t insist. But calm down.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, August 26, 2024), do not underestimate the encounters during the next few hours: love can return to the forefront, even if it has been a difficult aspect to manage lately. You will need a lot of good will and enthusiasm. Courage!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are about to go through a very critical and demanding phase. It is likely that you will expect the same type of organization from those around you. Do not spend too much money, some will have to review their expenses.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 26, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Gemini: the week that begins in the next few hours will be one of relaxation and a serene climate.

