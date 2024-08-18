Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Monday 19 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday, August 19, 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you do not lack self-esteem, especially in the first half of the day. At work you have to rely on your own strengths to achieve your goals. Don’t be offended if something doesn’t go according to plan. Don’t be offended if something doesn’t go according to plan.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, August 19, 2024), you feel tired, you just want to relax on the couch. Your family takes away a lot of your energy. At work, your colleagues envy you. Roll up your sleeves and you won’t be disappointed. Roll up your sleeves.

Dear Gemini, you want to change something in your life, today is an important day. Interesting encounters in love. At work you will have to make a difficult decision. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you are a little under the weather with feelings, especially this evening. Don’t despair, you will have a lot of energy at work. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. There will be excellent opportunities for success in every field.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, August 19, 2024), you will spend a romantic evening with your partner. At work, save your energy, you need a break. Roll up your sleeves.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are constantly thinking about your family, but every now and then it is good to think about yourself too to live more lightly. You will have to make important choices at work. You will see that soon there will be excellent opportunities for success. Do not be offended if something does not go according to plan.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 19, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: you constantly think about your family, but every now and then it’s good to think about yourself too to live more lightly. Important decisions in sight at work.

