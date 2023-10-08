Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 9 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Monday 9 October 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day is perfect for giving vent to feelings, so try to do something nice with your partner. At work, if there has been any problem, it can be resolved. You will be able to get great satisfaction, you just have to have a little patience.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 9 October 2023), in love try to face problems very calmly and at work enjoy this moment of success. Roll up your sleeves. Dig deeper into the things that really interest you.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, love proceeds at its best, especially if you are dealing with someone from Aries and Leo. At work, the time has come to get busy making up for lost ground. You will see that everything will be fine. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the moon does not help you in love and brings some moments of difficulty. At work, not everything is going in the best way but you shouldn’t be discouraged. Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything will soon be fine. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 9 October 2023), with this beautiful moon the green light for emotions. There were some moments of discomfort at work but with the right effort you will be able to recover everything.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have a great need for serenity in love and at work try to be more collaborative with colleagues. In fact, sometimes you want to do your own thing too much and you risk making serious mistakes.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Leo: there have been problems, it’s true, but now things are decidedly better. You’re catching up and roaring back.

TOMORROW’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK