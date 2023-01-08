Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday January 9, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 9 January 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, a week of great serenity is starting. Over the next few hours you will enjoy a great energy that will remain constant over the next few weeks. No renunciation of a relationship or a feeling. With favorable Mars, Jupiter and Venus, even love can become the protagonist again.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 9 January 2023), your nature is also conservative towards emotions and ideas, but for some time now something has changed, so much so that some have decided to revolutionize your life. If there has been a separation it is recovery time, Sunday starts to give a good view of the future.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are wondering if you have done or are doing the right thing… The problem is that along the way you have run into some obstacles both in love and at work. The month of January will be a testing ground for all relationships that have had serious problems in the past, which is why you need to try to fix everything as soon as possible.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, over the next few hours you may have doubts because you don’t know what a third person who could be a boss, however someone who has made you uncomfortable, wants to do. It will be necessary to make the best of a bad situation in many situations or choices.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 9 January 2023), you love to be admired because you need your audience. In this period the astral picture brings particular success with others. This is the right time to close relationships that don’t work to start new ones.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, many are not really happy with the relationship they are in. Love needs an overhaul: go look and touch all problems with the intention of solving them.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Aries: a week of great serenity is starting. Over the next few hours you will enjoy great energy.

