Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 8 January 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Monday 8 January 2024, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you have never liked formalities and convenient phrases, let alone if you will use them this year in which you want to break patterns and live in complete freedom. Around the 23rd it will be necessary to deal with a family or personal issue that could cause some turmoil.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 8 January 2024), excellent skies this month. When we have star friends from marriage to casual dating anything is possible. January calls to action, it pushes you to close situations that are no longer ideal, in order to feel better, especially if someone has questioned your work in the month of December.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, over the next few hours it will take patience and tolerance to overcome outstanding issues, in reality the months between now and May are preparation for a more important second part of the year, Jupiter will enter the sign at the end of May! On certain days in January you will have to grit your teeth, the fatigue is strong.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the moment is interesting to solve an economic problem or to obtain greater consensus. Those who always do the same job will perfect it, but there will be the possibility of carrying out innovations always with a view to the future. Those who work far from where they live will try to move closer and move house.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 8 January 2024), dissonant Jupiter says enough to jobs deemed useless and to some fake friendships. Although there is no shortage of battles, overall January will prove to be an overall favorable month for many of you.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, if there are tensions at work or something isn't working as it should, it will be appropriate to reach an agreement as soon as possible. Better to always be cautious. Those who are waiting for an answer or want to get an advantage can count on Mercury being active until the 14th of the month, and from the 23rd a favorable Venus.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 8, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: excellent sky this month. You are called to action!

