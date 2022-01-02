Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 3 January 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox every day, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, Monday 3 January 2022, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, the invitation is to the utmost caution in love. Especially if you have recently had a severe crisis with your partner, it is now better to go with the lead. On the other hand, it takes time to heal certain wounds. Important news is on the way to work, especially for those who want to change their career.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (Monday, January 3, 2022), the day will be favorable for long-term couples. With the new year the time has come to make important plans for the future, like a child or start a family, perhaps buying a house together. Some doubts about work.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, there may be quarrels in love if you are dealing with one born under the sign of Virgo. On the other hand they are precise, so it is not easy to get it right! Use your diplomacy. Good work with positive Jupiter and Saturn: it is very easy to find the right balance.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in this beginning of the week there will be many uncertainties in love to be faced with the right spirit. Don’t get caught up in anxiety and stress. There is no shortage of problems and difficulties at work, you would like to change your career. Don’t be discouraged. Soon everything will work out.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 3 January 2022), you may have some difficulties in love if you have recently started a new relationship. At work, the results are not lacking, but fatigue and tiredness begin to be felt. Don’t just think about your career, and don’t neglect your closest loved ones, especially if you’ve had a partner for a long time.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, for many of you the problems in the last period have not been lacking. Also tomorrow, therefore, there could be discussions and quarrels. Try to limit them as much as possible. 2021 is a really positive year at work: you will finally be able to realize projects that you have cared for for a long time.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 3 JANUARY 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Taurus. Excellent opportunities for your career and even in love the serene will return.

TOMORROW’S FORECASTS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS, PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK