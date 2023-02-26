Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday February 27, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday February 27, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, the week will open with the astral combination of Venus and the Moon which will make you very sensitive to affection. In love, pay attention to concrete relationships, be less impetuous. A good time awaits you at work.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 27 February 2023), love will be favored over the next few hours, especially starting from Friday with Venus entering your sign. You will show affection with concrete gestures and you will be very possessive of your partner. As for work, discussions are ahead. Try to solve everything.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the Moon in your sign will make you less affectionate and rationality will prevail over emotions. For this reason you will also be very nervous at work. Try to relax a bit. Avoid unnecessary quarrels.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, what is about to start will be a week dedicated to love with Venus in the sign that will make you affectionate and passionate. The Moon in the sign on Thursday will guarantee wonderful moments of affection in the domestic hearth. Work? Enough laziness. Get active.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 27 February 2023), the Moon in your sign will produce a sparkling and very ambitious influence. Your sense of humor will be very strong from tomorrow and you will be able to shine (and not a little) at work. Beware of some sentimental situations that are a little tense. They will be resolved as soon as possible.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Venus will assume a favorable trine position and sensuality will be marked. Be careful not to be quarrelsome as a couple: don’t let yourself get caught up in excessive thoughts. Relax!

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, the luckiest among you is Aries: you will be very sensitive to affection. Work well too.

