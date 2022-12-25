Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday, December 26, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday December 26, 2022, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are in such a hurry to finish things that you wish you had the magic wand to do everything and more. It’s not a nice habit, especially for those around you. Enjoy the present and your loved ones more, especially in these festive days.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 26 December 2022), it is a truly intense and splendid moment for those who are in love or are looking for a relationship. There will be big news, but not immediately. You must have a little more patience.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you must pay more attention to your friends and to those who truly love you. If you have made mistakes, even quite serious ones, try to understand what happened and avoid repeating them. Keep your attention span high and avoid arguments with those around you.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, compared to the past you are more open to dialogue, especially with friends. At work there are those who will try to throw a spoke in your wheels, but you go straight on your way. In the end the merits always come out and the sacrifices are repaid.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 26 December 2022), from a sentimental point of view there is no big news, especially for those who have been single for some time. Maybe the new year will bring better opportunities. Treat yourself to a few evenings of leisure at the most.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have many thoughts on your mind and little desire to switch off. You really need a period of total relaxation, in which to relax and not have the usual chores. Put aside the usual anxieties and postpone less important commitments.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 26, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: in love you will soon return to demonstrate your strength.

