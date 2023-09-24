Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 25 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Monday 25 September 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day starts off on the right foot so if you have to face some important discussion in love, do it. At work everything is going well. You now have a solid and well-known position. Those around you are able to appreciate and respect you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 25 September 2023), you have a great desire to fall in love to the point of even overlooking a betrayal. At work it’s time to make choices.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this day will be very interesting from the point of view of feelings. This month you haven’t given much space to love but now it’s time to make up for it. At work, if you are creative you will have great satisfaction. You will see that soon everything will be fine.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the stars’ invitation is to be cautious in love and at work to keep strong worries at bay. You have so many thoughts in your head that take away your sleep and serenity, but you will be able to understand which way to go and what decisions to make for your own good and that of those around you.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 25 September 2023), you could suddenly fall in love and it would be a beautiful thing. You really need it, after all you’ve been single for a long time. At work, the time has come to aim high, you have all it takes to succeed.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the time has come to experience love with great freedom and without too many thoughts. There is a bit of accumulated fatigue at work. Maybe not everything is going right. You need to rest, but the weekend is over and a new week is about to begin.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Gemini: there are excellent prospects for lovers or even for those who are single and looking for a soul mate.

