Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 25 December 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Monday 25 December 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, unfortunately some will have to spend Christmas working, but overall there will be a clear recovery compared to the recent past. Beware of the bad mood caused by the agitated Moon. New Year's Eve will be pleasant and in fact there will be a project that will have to be recovered as soon as possible.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 25 December 2023), during Christmas Day you will have to pay maximum attention to the sentimental sphere. The stars will help in good action ability. Better to avoid conflicts in the next few days.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Christmas begins with the Moon in your sign, but pay attention to the stress you need to keep under control over the next few hours. In the next few days there will be several planetary oppositions that will not please love.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, Christmas Day will be truly intriguing with a favorable Venus. Moment of reflection. There will be no shortage of good intuitions on the 26th. Love will return as the protagonist on New Year's Eve. Courage!

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 25 December 2023), Christmas Eve will be more understanding than usual. You should not underestimate the new proposals. Venus will be active again from the 29th. As for New Year's Eve, you will have to put some unfinished business in order.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Christmas will lack a bit of serenity but you won't have to think about work-related problems because some will be able to start again from new assumptions. On New Year's Eve there will be much more reflection than recreation.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Cancer: Christmas Day will be truly intriguing with a favorable Venus.

TOMORROW'S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK