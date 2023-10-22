Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 23 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Monday 23 October 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours you will have enough energy to invest your time as best as possible and enjoy the results. Despite the irregular hours and the hard work you put in, your health will still be good.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 23 October 2023), over the next few hours you could receive something important. Your partner might plan something special for you, so prepare to be surprised.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, treating those who work with you in the right way will earn you a lot of points. As far as love and feelings in general are concerned, peace will prevail. This is important since it will allow you to rest. Some of you will enjoy a trip. A nice trip.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, over the next few hours you will be tempted to spend. To indulge in some vice or luxury. Try not to bite off more than you can chew. Health is good, even for those who don’t treat themselves very well…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 23 October 2023), over the next few hours you will be able to assert your authority at work. As? Working well and with passion. A young man from the family is likely to cause a pleasant surprise. Travel or travel in general is good.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you will have to face a competitive situation. Don’t panic. You will succeed great. You will be totally at ease. Love? Someone you have a soft spot for could come looking for you… Let them find you!

