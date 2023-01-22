Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday January 23, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 23 January 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, a good week is about to start for you, radical changes will come in the life of a couple, while at work it will be necessary to get busy, however, avoiding the haste that in the past has been a bad advisor…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 23 January 2023), an improvement is expected in love stories that have been difficult, complicated in the past. As far as work is concerned, the planets speak of good projects.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a discreet week is shaping up for you. In married life someone is looking for stability, while in work what will begin in the next few days will be the ideal time to think about new ideas. New projects on the horizon.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, over the next few hours there could be moments of great turmoil, while what is about to begin at work will be a period of change.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 23 January 2023), a discreet week awaits you. As for work, someone will have difficulties related to property. In love, on the other hand, it will be enough to keep emotions under control. Calm down and look forward with confidence.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in general, a good week is expected for you. But be careful: even the best couples could soon have a bad day, while in the professional field everything will soon have to be reviewed. Will soon pass.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: an improvement in love stories is expected.

