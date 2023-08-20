Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 21 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Monday August 21, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, the current weekend will kick off a period in which great satisfaction will come in the workplace but not only; in married life, on the other hand, some discomfort cannot be excluded. Try to hold on and keep going.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 21 August 2023), over the next few days new stories could be born far from the usual environment. Double caution, especially if there is an ex with whom disputes are still open.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, too many singles waste time with impossible loves, stories with no future. Don’t worry: the next few days won’t be difficult and the most willing will make even very important couple projects.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, this will be an uncertain weekend for singles you are experiencing: something will not add up in love. For couples, the weekend will open a heavy week, especially for those who live together.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 21 August 2023), it may be time for singles to date someone. A person who could be important to you. For couples, the new week could be a bit controversial and complicated to manage.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, singles must limit mistrust, while couples who have given more space to work in recent months must now make up for lost time.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, AUGUST 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Aries: a great satisfaction is coming.

