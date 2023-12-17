Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 18 December 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Monday 18 December 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, a positive day thanks to Venus which is no longer opposite. Starting this evening you will feel much better, you will be more positive and energetic. Take advantage of this to demonstrate your affection towards the person dear to you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 18 December 2023), you will go through a somewhat sluggish phase that will surprise you in the afternoon, when you are more tired, try not to get nervous, check your words carefully and avoid further discussions, especially with your partner.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a positive day, especially in love, encourage reconciliation and clarifications if you had recently fallen out with someone, avoid putting up walls if you love someone, sulking won't get you far.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, it will be a pleasant Monday for you, a good opportunity and an excellent idea will arrive that will bring changes in your life, you will be able to have the ideal solution to your problem, be more optimistic, an even more beautiful phase will soon begin for which don't lose your enthusiasm.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 18 December 2023), it will be a somewhat agitated and nervous day, you are a bit subdued in this period, you may feel a certain pressure due to the new realities you are experiencing , stress also distances you from love, yet you should carve out some space for your partner.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you still have some financial problems to resolve, you are waiting for answers that are slow in arriving and this makes you very susceptible. You risk arguing with your partner unnecessarily. It's just not worth it, because there's nothing to complain about or fear in the relationship.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Cancer: a positive day, important ideas arrive that lead to changes. Be ready.

