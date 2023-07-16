Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday July 17, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday July 17, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you should set the record straight with your partner, especially if there is discontent. At work there are many things to do but the satisfactions are just around the corner. You will be able to achieve great things in every field.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 17 July 2023), you will soon have a favorable moon but for now you still need to be patient. At work you are about to start a new collaboration. Just beware of the money.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this morning is a little subdued for love even if in the afternoon hours a beautiful couple harmony will return. At work you are waiting for a reconfirmation that will arrive soon. Let yourself be heard if anyone tries to turn a deaf ear.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, beautiful start of the week for love. Those who have experienced a moment of down will be able to start again with their usual partner. At work it is better not to get caught up in anxiety. With calm you will be able to do everything.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 17 July 2023), the period for love is positive both for those in couples and for those looking for a soul mate. At work you are full of things to do, just pay attention to the money. In fact, lately you have spent beyond your means and now your wallet is crying.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, serenity returns in love and you can start making plans for the future. At work, the time has come to make proposals and also request an increase. After all, you deserved it for all your hard work and dedication in getting things done. Roll up your sleeves if something doesn’t go your way.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JULY 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: you have finally found serenity and the desire to do great things for the future.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK