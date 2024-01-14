Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 15 January 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Monday 15 January 2024, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, be careful in love because there could be some small quarrels with your partner. As for work, prepare yourself because you will be faced with choices. Roll up your sleeves and you'll see that everything will soon be fine. In short, excellent opportunities for success and earnings.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 15 January 2024), a bit of a quarrelsome day is coming in love. There are tensions in the air but they will have to be calmed down as best as possible. At work, expect some interesting proposals. You will see that everything will be fine.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are a little nervous, it is better to be alone with loved ones and not dive into situations where arguments are easy. At work, pay attention to your relationship with colleagues. Roll up your sleeves. Don't get angry if something doesn't go as you would like. There are excellent opportunities for success.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love you need a little more clarity and you feel a little under pressure. There is some economic insecurity at work so be careful about unsafe investments. Roll up your sleeves. Not all evils have a silver lining.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 15 January 2024), it is better to face love problems head on and move forward. At work, try not to always do too much, learn to say no and also pay attention to money.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, this day sees you a little quarrelsome and dealing with an ultimatum from your partner that you really don't like. Good projects arrive at work. Don't get angry if something doesn't go as you would like. Roll up your sleeves.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 15, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: you will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success in every field.

