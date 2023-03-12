Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday, March 13, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday March 13, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love not everything is going well but don’t worry, things will soon be better. There is some tension at work but it’s better not to exacerbate discontent.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 13 March 2023), in love it is a very good time to recover even if there is still a lot to do. As far as work is concerned, it is better not to make risky choices.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, This is a time of great excitement so if you are still single, look around you. Solutions arrive at work for the problems that have been weighing you down for a while.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, love is going very well with a clear sky giving a beautiful day. Work, on the other hand, suffers a small stop and the time has come to make important choices.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 13 March 2023), Venus is starting an unfavorable transit so beware of tensions in love. At work it takes patience but you will be able to reap all the fruits you have sown.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have many conflicting thoughts in love but now you will have to make a decisive choice. At work there are difficulties so pay close attention. You risk making serious mistakes and then regret it. Know how to modulate well and evaluate the pros and cons before accepting an offer.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, MARCH 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Cancer: excellent sky in love, some slight stops instead at work.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK