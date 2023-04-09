Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday, April 10, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday April 10, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours the stars will favor new assignments; those born under this sign for a few months have an opponent who is less formidable, so now you can win more easily than expected. Courage though: you want to want it!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 10 April 2023), the time has come to get involved. Big sky coming for you. If the ideas are right and the projects feasible, it will be difficult to make mistakes; perhaps the younger ones will get involved elsewhere.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, new goals for you. It’s time to propose new goals because you don’t want to do the usual things anymore. A particular energy is arriving and the stars of the next few days will help solve the problems that have recently arisen.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the possibility of confirmations arriving is very high. Perhaps someone has already received something good in the past few hours. Period full of positive intentions even if Jupiter remains against it.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 10 April 2023), you must keep your pride at bay. Business contacts will be favored during the week. But be careful: in the next period it will be important to have an understanding and less proud attitude and, above all, not to lose sight of the possibility of a confirmation arriving.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the general situation is still pending and in some time it will be possible to recover something that was recently lost. Now the contacts are changing and some requests may remain frozen. Be patient, it all adds up.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, APRIL 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: the time has come to get involved. Big sky coming for you.

