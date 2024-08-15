Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Friday August 16, 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowFriday, August 16, 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you could be at the center of a controversy in love, but also at work. Don’t let yourself be discouraged by other people’s opinions and go straight on your way. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. There will be excellent opportunities for success in every field, you just need to know how to dare.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday, August 16, 2024), the day, as far as love is concerned, starts well. At work, you will make people regret having left you behind. Dare more and you will not be disappointed. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan.

Dear Gemini, you need to let go of your feelings and instead keep your attention high on work aspects. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. Excellent opportunities for success.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the difficulties of the morning will be easily resolved in the afternoon. At work, however, avoid taking risky actions. Roll up your sleeves. Excellent opportunities for success. Fill your mouth with enthusiasm and be contagious.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday, August 16, 2024), a very strange day that could lead to some small misunderstandings. At work you should avoid important issues. You see that sooner or later everything will be fixed.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Mars is in your sign and the Moon is still favorable. Don’t ruin everything now and put in your best effort, even at work. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. Excellent opportunities for success.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 16, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: with these very propitious stars you cannot fail to achieve great things.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK