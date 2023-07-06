Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Friday July 7, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowFriday July 7, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day starts a little slow but sometimes it fits. Better not to get caught up in anxiety either in private life or at work where there might be some discomfort. You have to be good at facing them and finding the right solutions against every difficulty.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 7 July 2023), look around if you are single because you could have an interesting meeting. Some changes come at work that could destabilize you.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are full of energy and would like to share more with your partner. At work, freelancers have an edge and can start new collaborations.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love the time has come to speak clearly and say what you think. At work you are trying to start from scratch but the new proposals must be carefully evaluated.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 7 July 2023), the day is proceeding with good energy and love is favored. As far as work is concerned, your relationship with colleagues is your real strength, continue to cultivate it.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the desire to love returns today, a desire that you had recently lost due to work stress. From a professional point of view you are tired but some great satisfaction will come.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of the Virgin: you again have a great desire to love and understand who can give you the serenity and peace that you need.

